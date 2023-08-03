Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 341.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348,666 shares of company stock worth $88,967,624 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.8 %

APO opened at $81.34 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.62 and a 1-year high of $83.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apollo Global Management

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.