Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a $195.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCH

Arch Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ARCH opened at $127.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $102.42 and a 52 week high of $173.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($1.78). Arch Resources had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 68.14%. The business had revenue of $757.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $19.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 26.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $3.97 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Arch Resources’s previous None dividend of $2.45. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 2.18%.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCH. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 15,612.6% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 350,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,108,000 after purchasing an additional 353,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after buying an additional 282,345 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 10,789.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,939 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246,653 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 328.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,891 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,619,000 after acquiring an additional 149,381 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 195.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 186,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,173,000 after acquiring an additional 123,774 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.