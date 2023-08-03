Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.78-8.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:ARW opened at $141.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.05 and its 200-day moving average is $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.13. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,810.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.81, for a total value of $181,362.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,908.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,525,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,838 shares of company stock valued at $861,067. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 55.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,442.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.