Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Avon Protection Price Performance

Shares of AVNBF opened at C$11.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.89. Avon Protection has a 52 week low of C$9.00 and a 52 week high of C$13.96.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

