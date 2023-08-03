B. Riley Raises Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Price Target to $11.00

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMLS. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

CMLS stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.58. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.31. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Cumulus Media by 36.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Cumulus Media by 89.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

