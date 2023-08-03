B. Riley Trims Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Target Price to $3.00

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $7.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LLAP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Terran Orbital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Terran Orbital in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Terran Orbital from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $1.35 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $7.23.

LLAP opened at $1.40 on Monday. Terran Orbital has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.73.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Terran Orbital will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Terran Orbital news, SVP Jonathan Siegmann purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLAP. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth about $10,460,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,709,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 780,249 shares during the period. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 4th quarter worth about $569,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Terran Orbital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,850,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 326,451 shares during the period.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

