Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $142.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Bandwidth Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $137.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.99 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Further Reading

