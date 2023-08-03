Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in July

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,767,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 4,067,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bankinter Price Performance
OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $7.33.
Bankinter Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.