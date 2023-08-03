Barclays Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $82.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.39.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.3 %

MDLZ stock opened at $75.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.