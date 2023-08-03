Barclays Cuts Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Price Target to $76.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America lowered Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.46.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $78.44 on Monday. Principal Financial Group has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.57%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 325,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $13,199,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 106,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

