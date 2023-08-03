Barclays Increases Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $950.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $920.00 to $950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FICO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.43.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $823.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $803.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $732.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $389.83 and a 52-week high of $860.00.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

