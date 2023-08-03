Barclays Increases Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Price Target to $113.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $106.00 to $113.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GRMN. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Get Garmin alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GRMN

Garmin Trading Up 1.3 %

GRMN opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $108.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.24.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,904,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 67,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 38,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

(Get Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.