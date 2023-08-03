Barclays Increases nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Price Target to $69.00

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NVT. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $56.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $56.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.05 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other nVent Electric news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 10,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $461,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,793,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 2,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $132,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,293 shares of company stock worth $1,247,474. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in nVent Electric by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in nVent Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

