Barclays PLC Sells 19,757 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 387,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,757 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Republic Services worth $52,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $258,032,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 841,364 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Republic Services by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after purchasing an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,066,000 after buying an additional 470,715 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 193.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after buying an additional 464,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Republic Services stock opened at $152.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.46. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

