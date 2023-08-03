Barclays PLC Sells 477,252 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 384,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 477,252 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.94% of CyberArk Software worth $56,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 86.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CYBR opened at $153.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.19 and a fifty-two week high of $169.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.57.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $161.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.10 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYBR. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $189.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

