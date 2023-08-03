Barclays PLC Sells 641,867 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 615,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641,867 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $49,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $525,111,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $369,091,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after buying an additional 839,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after buying an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 554,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.27.

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.2 %

ADM opened at $84.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $78.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

