Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 68,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 726.0 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDPF opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.73. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $3.65 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

