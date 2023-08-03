Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Update

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,800 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAYRY shares. HSBC began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $15.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 6.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

