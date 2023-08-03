Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.53

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and traded as high as C$0.58. Bear Creek Mining shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 246,593 shares.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.64.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.13). Bear Creek Mining had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of C$32.84 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0620525 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

