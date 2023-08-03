Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.84

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and traded as high as $5.88. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 1,372 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Securities cut their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIREF

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 39.23% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $154.31 million during the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.25%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.