Blankinship & Foster LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Blankinship & Foster LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.30.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $105.24 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $83.89 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

