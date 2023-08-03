Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Given New $116.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.02% from the stock’s current price.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.75.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98. Boot Barn has a one year low of $50.20 and a one year high of $96.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $425.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 293.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 463.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

