Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several other reports. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

BAH opened at $123.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $87.99 and a 1-year high of $124.05.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 56.84% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $2,269,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,920 shares of company stock worth $13,140,062 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

