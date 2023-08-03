Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) PT Raised to $125.00 at Barclays

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

BAH stock opened at $123.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $124.05.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 56.84%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at $70,208,765. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 20,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $2,269,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,208,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,920 shares of company stock valued at $13,140,062. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 626,679.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,354,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,461,951,000 after purchasing an additional 864,216,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,739,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 159,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,079,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,242 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9,292.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,352,000 after buying an additional 4,892,549 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,147,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,898 shares during the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

