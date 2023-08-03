Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BSX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $50.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.37.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total value of $360,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,378 shares of company stock worth $4,993,445. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,613,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,329,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,263,857,000 after buying an additional 473,888 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 23,393,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,082,436,000 after buying an additional 1,659,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,867,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $614,181,000 after acquiring an additional 45,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

