Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,412.0 days.
Brembo Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRBOF opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. Brembo has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.60.
About Brembo
