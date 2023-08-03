Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brembo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BRBOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,412.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRBOF opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. Brembo has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.60.

About Brembo

Brembo S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and sells braking systems and components for cars, motorbikes, and industrial vehicles and machinery. It operates through Discs Systems Motorbikes; and Aftermarket Performance Group segments. The company offers various products for car and commercial vehicle applications, including brake discs, brake calipers, side-wheel modules, and braking systems, as well as integrated engineering services for light commercial and heavy industrial vehicles, motorbikes, and racing competitions.

