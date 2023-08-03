Brokerages Set BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) PT at $132.33

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.33.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BILL from $96.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

BILL opened at $117.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $98.12. BILL has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $179.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.27 and a beta of 1.93.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that BILL will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total value of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,707.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,709 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BILL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,736,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of BILL by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth about $315,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in BILL by 11.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in BILL by 213.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

