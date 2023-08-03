Burton M. Goldfield Sells 7,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $732,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,431,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $103.68 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of TriNet Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after buying an additional 1,752,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,781,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TriNet Group by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 117,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TNET

About TriNet Group

(Get Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.