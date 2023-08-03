Burton M. Goldfield Sells 7,000 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $732,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,431,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TriNet Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $103.68 on Thursday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.60 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average is $87.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Institutional Trading of TriNet Group
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,394,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,277,000 after buying an additional 1,752,532 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,685,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,181,000 after buying an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,781,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in TriNet Group by 122.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 117,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About TriNet Group
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) consulting services, employee benefit options, payroll services, and employment risk mitigation services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
