Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Director Steven E. Karol Sells 810 Shares

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Carpenter Technology Trading Down 3.0 %
Carpenter Technology stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.80. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on CRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on CRS
About Carpenter Technology
Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Carpenter Technology
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Extreme Networks Leaps 8% As Q4 Earnings More Than Double
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- High-Yielding Kraft Heinz Gains Momentum In Q2
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Rising Dividend Make Zoetis a Doggone Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.