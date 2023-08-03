Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Director Steven E. Karol Sells 810 Shares

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) Director Steven E. Karol sold 810 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $49,045.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,910,333.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Carpenter Technology Trading Down 3.0 %

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $58.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.25. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 1.80. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $61.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $758.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.07 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 2.21%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading

