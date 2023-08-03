Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Insider Sells $9,743,662.50 in Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 8th, Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56.

CARR opened at $59.00 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.97.

Carrier Global last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARR. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after buying an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

