Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Lange Bob De Sells 20,000 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Caterpillar Trading Down 0.4 %
CAT opened at $287.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.06 and its 200 day moving average is $235.59.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Caterpillar
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.