CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $216.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $197.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.88 and a 200-day moving average of $185.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CDW will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in CDW by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 2.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

