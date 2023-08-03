Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cedar Fair from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $37.69 on Monday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.58.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.70). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after acquiring an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth $30,633,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth $29,351,000. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

