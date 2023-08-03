Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at HC Wainwright

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 55.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CERE. TD Cowen started coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cerevel Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cerevel Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $41.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.03.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $1,630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $1,630,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $88,150.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Bodenrader sold 1,895 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total value of $62,440.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $181,949.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,940 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,874,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,999,000 after purchasing an additional 861,581 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,804,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,537,000 after acquiring an additional 35,520 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,188,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after acquiring an additional 56,084 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,847,000 after acquiring an additional 304,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,257,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after acquiring an additional 53,812 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

