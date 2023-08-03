Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chemours from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Chemours from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Chemours from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chemours from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chemours from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.22.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.96. Chemours has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemours will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -147.06%.

In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $304,790.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,519.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Newman acquired 7,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $265,300.43. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,244,651.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 34,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,915,000 after purchasing an additional 214,989 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,935 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Chemours by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 137,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after buying an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Chemours by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after buying an additional 110,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

