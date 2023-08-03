Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.52 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.75% and a return on equity of 19.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Chesapeake Energy has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHK. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 3,273.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,462,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,016,000 after buying an additional 1,419,143 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after buying an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Energy

(Get Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.