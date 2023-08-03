China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,904,900 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the June 30th total of 23,494,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.7 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CICHF opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.64. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $0.72.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.