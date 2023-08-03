Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) CAO Sells $251,418.47 in Stock

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CB opened at $205.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.63. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.79.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

