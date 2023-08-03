Citigroup Raises Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $99.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.27.

EMN stock opened at $84.66 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $102.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average of $83.77.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 71.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

