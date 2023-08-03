Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in July

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Clarkson
Clarkson Stock Performance
About Clarkson
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Clarkson
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Airline Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.