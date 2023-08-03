Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in July

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Clarkson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Clarkson Stock Performance

About Clarkson

Shares of CKNHF opened at $35.72 on Thursday. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $27.29 and a twelve month high of $43.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.76.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

