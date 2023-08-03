Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 13,800 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Butterfly Network were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $5,883,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,489,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 593,387 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Butterfly Network by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,346,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 581,953 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,355,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 411,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 471,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 327,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BFLY opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $8.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.30.

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 46.69% and a negative net margin of 215.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 52,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $116,097.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,264,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,174.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 45,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total transaction of $99,936.27. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,040,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,356.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lawrence T. Weiss sold 52,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $116,097.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,264,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,174.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,210 shares of company stock valued at $431,219 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

