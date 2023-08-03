Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,697,391 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,033 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 15,737,164 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $92,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,237,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,141,000 after purchasing an additional 868,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.38. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $8.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

