ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Major Shareholder Purchases $475,579.51 in Stock

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $475,579.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 974,727 shares in the company, valued at $32,351,189.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,016 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.25 per share, with a total value of $299,782.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,026 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $131,932.02.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 10,691 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $349,274.97.

On Monday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 29,268 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $934,527.24.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,399 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $71,226.31.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,521 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.14 per share, with a total value of $166,402.94.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,694 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $328,626.62.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,080 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.90 per share, with a total value of $126,072.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 10,422 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $313,597.98.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 3,788 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $113,526.36.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CTR stock opened at $32.99 on Thursday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

