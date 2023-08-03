Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Holdings Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $1,979,157.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,882,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,739,193.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,590 shares of company stock worth $37,153,287. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NET stock opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.72.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

