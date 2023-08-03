Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) PT Lowered to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 360.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

CHRS opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $349.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.91. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $32.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 100.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 107.7% in the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,928,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 29.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

