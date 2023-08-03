Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Comcast from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.80.

Get Comcast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 0.5 %

CMCSA stock opened at $45.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.53. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $187.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.