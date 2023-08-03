Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 332,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Corning were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,083,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 155,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,499,000 after buying an additional 36,713 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Corning by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,627,671.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,637 shares of company stock worth $7,574,834. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Corning Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE GLW opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.42%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

