Corp Loews Purchases 4,456,050 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 4,456,050 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.29 per share, with a total value of $175,078,204.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,414,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,215,056.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Loews Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:L opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $63.93.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Loews Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Loews by 108.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Loews by 114.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Loews by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

