Craig M. Latorre Sells 500 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $450.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.93 and a 200 day moving average of $387.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $184,478,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after acquiring an additional 287,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

