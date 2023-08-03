Craig M. Latorre Sells 500 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Stock

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $450.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $437.93 and a 200 day moving average of $387.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $298.32 and a 1 year high of $463.41.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $184,478,000. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,436,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $509,753,000 after acquiring an additional 287,139 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on MLM
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.