Creative Realities (CREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, August 4th.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts expect Creative Realities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CREX stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 152.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Creative Realities by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 62,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 108.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

