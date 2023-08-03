Creative Realities (CREX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, August 4th.
Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. On average, analysts expect Creative Realities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Creative Realities Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of CREX stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
Creative Realities Company Profile
Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.
